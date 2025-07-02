In the aftermath of the Milwaukee Bucks' improbable decision to waive and stretch the remaining $112.6 million on Damian Lillard's contract (that runs for two more years), perhaps the Phoenix Suns would come to the same conclusion regarding Bradley Beal. The Suns have been trying their best to get Beal's contract off the books, but Beal's no-trade clause has made that task rather futile. But should the Suns decide that buying out Beal is their best recourse, the Los Angeles Clippers may be lying in wait.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Clippers could be a potential destination for Beal if the Suns decide to copy the Bucks by waiving and stretching the remaining hundreds of millions on the 32-year-old guard's contract.

“If Bradley Beal were to be bought out of his contract, perhaps the Clippers would be a player [for him]. The Clippers have always been advantageous about getting stars on the cheap. In the past, they've gotten point guards like John Wall, Rajon Rondo, Russell Westbrook. They could be very advantageous if something like that unforeseen [would happen],” Youngmisuk said on ESPN's NBA Today.

According to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN, the Clippers could be a player for Bradley Beal if he were to be bought out.

It's not quite clear if the Suns can stomach waiving and stretching the remaining $110 million or so on Beal's contract. That amount of money is no joke, and to have that much dead money on a team's books is even more painful to accept. But the Clippers are looking to pounce should that happen.

Alas, with the arrival of Jalen Green in the Kevin Durant trade, there is a bit of a logjam for the Suns on the guard spots. Maybe Beal could be a casualty as a result. But with Phoenix not having control over their draft picks until 2032, it's imperative that they field as good of a roster as possible, which makes letting go of Beal for nothing that much more unlikely.

Clippers look to add depth as they try to squeeze one last run from veteran core

The Clippers have one of the oldest cores in the entire NBA. Kawhi Leonard is 34 years of age and has plenty of wear and tear on his body, James Harden is 35 and is already slowing down, and even Norman Powell is already 32 years of age. Their free-agent signings, Brook Lopez and Nicolas Batum, are both pushing their late-30s (they're 37).

The Clippers' potential interest in Beal is not surprising at the slightest. But Beal is 32 as well, has endured a plethora of injury problems and has dealt with issues of underperformance in recent times. LA may be better off looking elsewhere in their quest to add more depth to the roster. Even adding more size to the team (adding a more traditionally-sized four-man) would be more helpful.