Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal was transparent in his take on what the future holds for his team. Beal hinted at the looming changes ahead after a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, including being eliminated from playoff contention after Wednesday’s 125-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Drastic offseason moves feel inevitable for the Suns as the once-considered superteam led by All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker failed to reach the postseason.

Beal is anticipating a busy summer for Suns owner Mat Ishbia and the front office, amidst the speculation surrounding Phoenix and its future, per the Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin.

“It doesn’t bother me. Everybody’s going to have opinions about something, and you’re entitled to [them]. But nobody knows what happened internally,” Beal said. “Nobody knows what we deal with and how we handle things, and how we go about our jobs, and our careers. We take pride in it. It is disheartening. It is unfortunate. Nobody’s probably more pissed off than we are as a team. But we know Mat’s gonna demand some changes. So, we just got to be ready for what he wants to do.”

Would Beal like to see the front office run in 2025-26 with the same roster?

“Me? I’m always confident in what we have,” Beal replied. “I’m probably the most naive person you’ll ever meet in the world. I believe in what we’ve got in here. Things happened, man. We didn’t have a good year. We couldn’t put it together like we wanted, but nobody hates the other man. No one dislikes anybody else. I love it here. I love being here. Hopefully, I can continue to be here. But I know Matt. He’s probably going to make some changes, but I enjoyed this group.

“It was a fun group to be a part of. The locker room was awesome. Comradery was great. We loved each other. We uplifted each other. So, that was a great positive that we had. I think that’s what hurts us the most: that we were a connected team. We were together. We just couldn’t put it together on the floor,” Beal concluded.

From Friday night: Bradley Beal, on separate occasions, said he expects Suns team owner Mat Ishbia to demand "changes" after losing season. The question I have is will the Suns make a change and part ways with Beal. "He doesn't fit." @SayingMoore Has no-trade clause. #Suns pic.twitter.com/okValqZHRK — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Devin Booker expresses his ‘joy’ amid Suns’ struggling season

Before Suns guard Bradley Beal delivered his take, Devin Booker expressed joy playing alongside Kevin Durant. While many speculate Durant’s exit to happen first, Booker says having Durant as a teammate has been a pleasure, per The Athletic’s John Hollinger.

“I mean, we still play together, but it’s just been a joy,” Booker said. “From my favorite player to teammate, I don’t take it lightly, our relationship on and off the court… We’re right here.”

Suns' offseason begins after their finale against the Kings on Sunday.