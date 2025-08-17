The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on a defensive frenzy in their preseason matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay pulled off excellent plays in the secondary, making three interceptions throughout the game. Antonio Grier Jr., Zyon McCollum and Kindle Vildor were the defenders who made the plays on that side of the ball.

They added onto the two interceptions they got from the preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans. The Buccaneers have five and counting with one matchup to go, tying for the most in the NFL.

How Buccaneers played against Steelers

The Buccaneers' activity on both sides of the ball proved to be fruitful as they beat the Steelers 17-14 in Week 2 of the preseason.

Pittsburgh had a lot of trouble against Tampa Bay's defense, seeing all three of their quarterbacks throw an interception. Skylar Thompson, Mason Rudolph and Logan Woodside led the offense on the Steelers' behalf, completing 17 total passes for 186 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay pulled off most of their offensive blows in the first quarter. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was the highlight from the quarterback unit, throwing two touchdown passes to Bucky Irving and Emeka Egbuka. He finished with six completions for 85 yards and two touchdowns.

The receiving corps was more active than the run game for the Buccaneers. Josh Williams had 21 of the team's 41 rushing yards, while the receivers made 23 catches for 210 yards.

Pittsburgh mainly played its second and third units throughout the matchup. Despite that, the fact that the Buccaneers have been active with making interceptions is a great sign of things to come for the team in the upcoming season.

Tampa Bay will prepare for its preseason finale at home, hosting the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. After that, they will gear up for the regular-season opener, being on the road as they face the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.