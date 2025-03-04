The phrase “defense wins championships” is thrown around a ton these days. For the Phoenix Suns and shooting guard Bradley Beal, that's been the area they've been forgetting about.

The Suns are ranked 27th in defensive rating and have been one of the worst teams following the All-Star break. Although Beal returned for the Suns from injury, it hasn't made the defense any better.

While the offense has been there, the defense is too glaring to overlook. The 122.2 defensive rating is amongst some of the worst in the league. Even with an offensive-minded head coach in Mike Budenholzer, it's unacceptable.

Beal feels the same sentiment regarding the defensive identity. However, he feels that the defensive shortcomings are more of a grassroots issue than anything else.

“Honestly, man, I think it's just our defensive identity,” Beal said via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Monday. “I think it's just our will and our want to, on that end. We just gotta just gotta compete a little bit more, give a little bit more, play harder.

“That's messed up that we're asking ourselves to play harder. That should be a given, but in this league, there are no nights off, man. Every team is hungry, even if they're young teams, they're young, developing, putting pressure on you. Every night, we got to make sure we're ready to go.”

Beal has always been one who's not afraid to keep it real. Throughout the season, he's been honest on the shortcomings. Majority of the conversation has come from effort. The talent will always be there for the Suns, but the effort isn't.

As a result, plenty of young teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons have outclassed the Suns on their home court. They've taken advantage of lackadaisical defense during the course of the game.

The Suns' defensive identity is absent

There have only been six games this season where the Suns have allowed fewer than 100 points. Although they're not a defensive juggernaut by any means, it's an embarrassing statistic, to say the least.

For Beal, he understands the task. After being labeled as a mediocre and sometimes bad defender, he's made more effort on that end. Still, the numbers suggest that Phoenix as a whole, is not a good defensive team.

The offense is still productive. However, the offensive production is not enough to justify the horrendous defensive showing. Beal understands that wholeheartedly and explains more about what they can control.

“Defensively, that's where it's going to come from,” Beal said. “Offensively you're not going to make every shot, you know what I'm saying Everything isn't gonna go your way.

“You're going to have some turnovers that happen, but you can control your efforts on defense. How we talk and communicate on that end, and just our efforts in general.”

Bradley Beal sees more effort to improve the Suns' defense

With guys like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Beal, they are three of the NBA's best. As a result, the finite details and the simple things can get lost in translation.

They are all fantastic offensive players. Still, even the best need to be coached. That's what the case is here. Although the Suns are an offensive-oriented team, having balance is the key.

For instance, Bradley Beal was vocal on an ugly Suns loss to the Toronto Raptors. That accountability is nice, but taking action is a completely separate entity.

Phoenix will take on the third-best defensive team in the league, the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. With Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup, they'll need to play some elite defense.

If not, the Suns will keep descending into missing the play-in game.