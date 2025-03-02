The Minnesota Timberwolves will visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Bradley Beal is questionable on the injury report with a left calf strain. The shooting guard missed the previous two games. When the Suns played the New Orleans Pelicans, he was out with the same injury.

Here's everything you need to know about Beal's injury and his playing status against the Timberwolves.

Bradley Beal's injury status vs Timberwolves

Although Beal remains on the injury report as questionable, it's tough if he'll miss a third straight game. After missing Thursday's game, head coach Mike Budenholzer explained that the Suns guard tweaked his calf during Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Most recently, Beal sat out during the Suns 125-108 win over the Pelicans.

In his previous game, he logged 43 minutes for the contest and had 24 points and 11 assists. Since Beal was introduced back into the starting lineup, it's been a positive. However, missing two consecutive games isn't what Phoenix needs.

When Beal is on the floor, he's been a key contributor. He's averaging 18 points per game and shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from three. Although he missed six games in February, his last two came at the end of the month.

With the Suns in 11th place in the Western Conference, they'll need all the help they can get.

The Timberwolves are coming off their own back-to-back set, where they lost 117-116 to the Utah Jazz. A fired-up team could be on the horizon entering The Valley.

Minnesota is 1-4 since the All-Star break and would like to break back into the win column. On the flip side, the Suns are 2-4 since the break and would like to establish some consistency. However, they can get some of that consistency with Beal playing.

So the answer to Bradley Beal playing on Sunday is a maybe.