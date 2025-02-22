Many of today’s stars have had more comfortable upbringings, which makes it harder to find the same raw motivation. Anthony believes Durant’s drive was shaped by the challenges he faced growing up, setting him apart from today’s players.

Durant grew up in Seat Pleasant, Maryland. A small, predominantly African-American town known for its struggles with crime, poverty, and police brutality. His father, Wayne, left when Durant was just an infant. As a result, his mother, Wanda, and his grandmother, Barbara Davis, stepped in to raise him.

Despite the absence of his father, Durant found strength in the support of his family, particularly his mother and grandmother. They instilled values that would guide him through life's toughest moments. With little access to resources or opportunities in his neighborhood, Durant turned to basketball as his escape.

Basketball became his way out of the wreckage of his environment. It was the one constant he could rely on, the one thing that allowed him to focus beyond the chaos of his surroundings. Durant’s love for the game grew, and it was clear that it wasn’t just a sport for him—it was his future. It gave him a purpose, a way to rise above the difficulties that surrounded him every day.

For Anthony, Durant’s journey highlights the role adversity plays in shaping a player’s drive. While many of today’s players grew up with more advantages, Durant’s struggle-filled childhood motivated him to push through and succeed. His story proves that overcoming hardship can fuel determination and become the foundation of greatness.