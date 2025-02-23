As reports of Hooters filing for bankruptcy have piled up, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker isn't thrilled. Although Booker has made Suns history this season, his social media game compares nicely to his on-the-court skills. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a three-word plea to the news. He said, “Plz don't go @Hooters.”

The restaurant chain has been a staple in the United States for quite some time. With waiters serving wings and pouring beer in their tight-fitting t-shirts, it was a sports staple. Funny enough, Booker himself had one of his famous tweets that he posted in 2012.

The tweet read, “I'm thinking Hooters tonight with the fellas.” Not to mention, his Suns teammates, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal all chimed in early in their careers and even lives. They took to X early in its inception and raved about the restaurant.

Now, Hooters is filing for bankruptcy. Still, it's not the only major chain that has had some celebrity support. For example, when Red Lobster went bankrupt, rapper Flavor Flav advocated for the franchise. Months later, the chain is open for business again. Can Booker do the same with Hooters?

Suns' Devin Booker echoes a familiar sentiment about Hooters

Despite the tweet coming from Booker's official X account, many are saying it's fake. However, when looking at previous tweets, it's clear that this wasn't an accident. Athletes have opinions about a variety of different things. Not to mention, Booker's tweet was posted in 2012, when he was in high school.

Similar to Booker, Beal, O'Neale, and Durant's tweets were all around the same time. An American staple could be thrown out the window, and the nostalgia is hitting hard. Even with the tweet, it proves that the Suns are in good spirits. Following a nice win against the Chicago Bulls, the team appears to be having fun again.

The Phoenix guard has remained committed to the organization. For instance, after he set the scoring record, Booker outlined what his career vision with the Suns looked like. He wants to stay with the team for his entire career. Although it's uncertain if that happens, his dedication is second to none.

As a result, fans have seen everything. The good, the bad, and the in-between, and even the funny moments. The Hooters moment between the company and Booker falls into the funny category. With enough support, the franchise could stay in business. However, that's a question for the business professionals to answer.