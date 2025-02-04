Loyalty to the Phoenix Suns franchise is engrained into Devin Booker's DNA. Through his 9 seasons with the team, he accomplished a significant feat on Monday. In the overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Booker broke the Suns' all-time scoring record, surpassing Walter Davis.

However, less than 48 hours before, one of the biggest NBA blockbuster trades took place. The Dallas Mavericks traded franchise guard Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. The Mavericks guard spent his entire career with Dallas and wasn't made known of the trade.

As a result, it's made franchise players weary of what could happen. Either way, Booker said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin that he wants to be in the same conversation as these 3 hall of famers.

“It is foreign in this league for people to do what the Tim Duncan's and Dirk Nowitzki's and Kobe Bryant's did all under one roof, all under one house. Like I said, I came in at 18 not knowing what to expect. Still trying to become a young man and I was always embraced, I was loved, through the fire, too.

“You guys remember the early days. It wasn't pretty, but there was always that love and support from the city, from the community and I've always made it a point to stay involved. Not always just make donations, but actually be out there with them.”

Devin Booker wants to spend his entire career with the Suns

It's not often that players want to spend their careers with one team. However, that's not Booker's case. Even when he was drafted, he was in a rough spot. Consistent losing seasons made it easy for him to want out. However, he stayed the course and eventually had a taste of winning.

Some of that came when Chris Paul joined the Suns. After his three seasons with the team, the former point guard saw that loyalty firsthand. He even explained to Shane Young of Forbes that he envisions Booker being a one-franchise guy, similar to his inspiration and idol, Bryant.

Even with countless scoring outbursts, Booker remained grateful to the Suns for believing in him, hence why he's remaining with the franchise. At the end of the day, no matter good or bad, it's clear he wants to be a Phoenix Sun for as long as he possibly can. In the eyes of his fanbase and ownership, he is the franchise.

Still, the NBA is a business. As evidenced by the Doncic trade, in reality, no one is safe. However, Booker has made his commitment to the franchise and has delivered.