Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love didn’t hesitate when asked who’s stood out most in training camp. Love's answer? First-round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden.

In an interview with This is Football’s Kevin Clark, Love showered Golden with praise, calling him “polished,” “smooth,” and someone who’s made plays “since Day 1.”

“Matthew Golden—man, I think he’s shown up since day one and just really shown his play style,” Love said. “He’s got very aggressive hands, he’s a smooth route runner, he’s got speed. When he knows what we’re doing and he’s feeling confident, he’s been playing lights out. He’s gonna be a stud.”

That kind of early acclaim carries weight, especially in Green Bay. The Packers hadn’t used a first-round pick on a wideout since Javon Walker in 2002. But Golden, selected No. 23 overall in April’s draft, is already validating that decision.

Matthew Golden could be the WR1 the Packers need

Article Continues Below

Golden, 22, transferred to Texas after two seasons at Houston and delivered a breakout year, finishing with 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. That blend of college production and pro-ready polish caught Green Bay’s attention, and he’s quickly becoming a focal point of the team’s evolving passing attack.

Love emphasized that while Golden still has to master the complexities of head coach Matt LaFleur’s deep offensive system, the rookie is showing signs of elite potential.

“He came in really polished,” Love added. “For him, it’s just continuing to understand the playbook and wrap his head around everything we have in.”

Golden has consistently worked with the first-team offense and turned heads with big plays during one-on-one drills in camp. If he continues on this trajectory, the Packers may have found their next franchise wideout and a perfect partner for Love as Green Bay looks to ascend in the NFC.

More insights from Love, LaFleur, and GM Brian Gutekunst will be shared in Clark’s This is Football interview series.