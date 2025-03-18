Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer said that guard Bradley Beal will miss at least a week due to the left hamstring injury he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN.

The Suns were able to get a 129-89 win over the Toronto Raptors without Beal on Monday. Beal has missed 21 of the Suns' 69 games this season. He had an MRI on Monday and will be evaluated in seven days.

“We'll evaluate him in one week,” Budenholzer said, via ESPN. “He had an MRI today, and we'll be hopeful that this next week goes well, and reevaluate him then.”

The Suns are making a push for the play-in in the Western Conference, and currently sit at 32-37, one game back of the Dallas Mavericks for the last spot. Getting Beal back would be a great boost. There are 13 games left in the season for the Suns.

Based on the timeline Budenholzer provided, Beal will miss at the very least the next two games against the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers at home, with the game against the Milwaukee Bucks possibly being included as well. Hopefully, Beal will, at the very least, be able to return for next Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

The Suns have a rough upcoming schedule, against many teams that are expected to be in the playoffs. It is possible for Phoenix to make a push and sneak into a play-in spot, but it will require them to upset some of the better teams in the league over their final 13 games. It makes games against teams like the Raptors, or the next one against the Bulls, much more important. The Suns will at least have to beat the teams they are expected to beat if they want to end up having a chance to make the playoffs.