When the Phoenix Suns drafted Ryan Dunn, they were drafting a defensive specialist. However, there were looming questions surrounding his three-point shot.

It had been nonexistent the entirety of his collegiate career. There were even moments where his free throw shooting was a concern. His air-balled some free throws, which people immediately pointed to.

Much of the problem had nothing to do with shooting mechanics. It was all mental.

On the Run Your Race Show, Dunn sat down with Theo Pinson and pinpointed what happened before the season began.

“I wasn’t shooting it that well, I think it was kind of more mentally; I wasn’t confident in my shot that much,” Dunn said. “Kept getting a lot more reps. A lot more confidence. I just felt like when I got to Phoenix, we worked on it a lot more.”

Many people said that his shooting mechanics were not the issue. It was a confidence issue.

After shooting one for 14 from three in the Summer League, those concerns were on his back the entire summer. However, Dunn knew there was more work to be done.

The defense was a guarantee, but it was making him a formidable option on the floor that mattered. Being someone who can space the floor for Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is essential.

Fast forward to March and there have been some intriguing aspects of the season. For starters, Dunn was in and out of the lineup throughout February.

His confidence was rattled and it felt that shots were forced. With the constant rotation changes, it wasn't a recipe for success. Only inconsistencies on both sides of the ball.

Ryan Dunn has become a better shooter with the Suns

The 30.2% clip from 3-point range isn't ideal in the slightest. Despite that metric, there have been legitimate flashes of an improved three ball.

For instance, Dunn has 17 games of two or more threes made in a game. Again, the number isn't totally promising or on a role-player level. However, when looking at his college numbers, it clears significantly.

Luckily though, the progress has been fully noticed by that Big 3 of Beal, Durant, and Booker. Before the season, the Suns rookies and their fearlessness elevated the team morale.

Part of that fearlessness included taking chances, some of which might be embarrassing to some. Players won't let others hear the end of it if an air-ball is shot.

Regardless of that, Dunn has had the green light from a barrage of teammates and coaches. Again, the defense is too good to keep him off the floor.

Before the All-Star break, he was leading the league in a variety of metrics. Some of those include being first in the league in defensive field goal percentage in the fourth quarter and among all rookies.

Ryan Dunn's shooting and defense are what the Suns need

The 3-and-D player is a commodity in today's NBA. Someone who can space the floor and play elite defense is what teams will pay the top dollar for.

Luckily for the Suns, they managed to draft someone who fits the mold and who can play immediately. When Durant said positive things about Dunn during the All-Star break, something was right.

Either way, the confidence will continue to grow as long as there is ample opportunity to play. As Phoenix aims for a play-in spot, playing their top defensive player is essential.

Even if the shooting isn't where it would be desired to be, practice makes perfect, but so do the in-game opportunities.