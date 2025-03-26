Since missing the last four games, the Phoenix Suns have a 4-0 record without Bradley Beal. For ESPN insider Tim MacMahon, that caught his attention, to say the least.

While the debate about whether Beal is better on or off the court for the Suns, there was a time when MacMahon had his answer. On the Hoop Collective Podcast, he talked about Beal with a Dallas Mavericks coaching staff member.

“The Suns won that game and I was talking with some Mavs coaches afterward and not in a disrespectful way, but they said Beal not playing hurt us,” MacMahon said. “They said, when Beal is out there, it’s a guy you can target on the defensive end for the Suns.

“All he’s doing is taking touches away from KD and Booker. Again, Bradley Beal, forget the contract, he’s not a max player, the no-trade clause and all that. Bradley Beal is a very good offensive player still, but what they need is guys who fit around their two awesome offensive players.”

One of the biggest storylines of the NBA has been if Beal will be traded. Although he has a no-trade clause, it seems the Suns have done everything to make that happen.

Tim MacMahon sees Suns being better without Bradley Beal

For starters, the Suns benched Beal to start the New Year. They thought making that move would help their winning ways. However, it was clear that he wasn't the issue.

As MacMahon pointed out, the team has looked more balanced without Beal on the court. The ball movement, along with Booker and Durant, looks more crisp.

Not that Beal is a bad player by any means, but the fit isn't there. All three players have similar skill sets and need the ball in their hands. Without the guard, Booker and Durant can play a two-man game and make plays with the ball in their hands.

While the team is fighting for a play-in spot, Beal has been out for the past four games. Still, the team has a 4-0 record and even knocked off the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although the two superstars have performed as such, there's a renewed vigor and energy within the team. It's made securing that 10th seed as a legitimate possibility.

As a result, it might be worth monitoring if the Suns keep Beal on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. Making $50 million to sit on the bench won't go over well in the slightest.

However, winning cures a myriad of issues. If Phoenix secures that spot and advances to the playoffs, some might not think about it.