ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pelicans are playing well right now, while the Suns have been on a downward spiral entering this matchup for both teams. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Suns prediction and pick.

The Pelicans have talent but have fallen off a cliff. Their record is 15-43. They have won three of their last four games and two straight. They had so much potential this year, but injuries have derailed their season. Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and CJ McCollum should be available. They need big games in this matchup against Phoenix.

The Suns compete with the 76ers as the most disappointing team in the NBA. They sit at 27-31 despite having stars like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, and they have lost six of their last seven games. The Suns desperately need this win against a Pelicans team that has had so much trouble this season. The Suns are desperate for a win to get back on track.

Here are the Pelicans-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Suns Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +8 (-105)

Moneyline: +270

Phoenix Suns: -8 (-115)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Suns

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns' defense has struggled to find much success at all this season. They are 22nd in points allowed, at 115.9 points per game, 14th in field goal percentage allowed, 46.3%, and 20th in three-point field goal percentage defense, 36.1%.

Since Jusuf Nurkic was traded, Nick Richards has been the best rebounder in Phoenix, averaging 9.3 per game. Next, Durant is the block leader, averaging 1.4 per game. This frontcourt has improved since the deadline, but is still their kryptonite. On the other hand, their perimeter defense is the most consistent part. Three Suns are averaging at least one steal, and Beal and Booker are tied for the team lead, averaging 1.1 per game.

The Suns have the athletes on paper to play good defense, but they have struggled to find consistency this season. The Pelicans struggled in their own right, but New Orleans had the advantage on this side of the court in this matchup.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans' offense has had a rough season thanks to the many lineup changes. They are 22nd in scoring, at 110.5 points per game, 24th in field goal percentage, at 44.7% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting, at 34.7% from behind the arc.

Eight Pelican players average over double digits in scoring, and Williamson is the team's best and most dominant scorer, averaging 24.2 points per game. Williamson is also the assists leader for the Pelicans, averaging 4.7 per game. As a team, they are averaging 25.3 assists per game.

Brandon Ingram was traded away to the Raptors, but this offense still has a lot of options they can utilize thanks to Williamson, Murphy III, and McCollum. They should be able to find some offense and succeed against a spiraling Suns team with a very disappointing defense.

The Pelicans' defense has also had a rough season and is one of the worst units in the NBA. They are 26th in points per game, at 118.6, 28th in field goal percentage defense, at 47.9%, and 22nd in three-point percentage defense, at 36.4%.

New Orleans's frontcourt has been solid. Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder and block leader, averaging 8.2 and 1.5 per game, respectively. The perimeter defense has been better than the frontcourt thanks to their depth. Eight players have averaged at least one steal, and Jose Alvarado is the steals leader, with 1.4 per game.

This defense does have a lot of potential on paper, but nothing has worked well. This is a bad matchup against an offense led by Booker and Durant. Thanks to those two, the Suns are primed to overwhelm the Pelicans.

The Suns' offense has been good, but the potential is one of the best, and they have struggled to hit that ceiling. They are 14th in points per game at 113.8, 11th in field goal percentage at 47.6%, and fourth in three-point shooting at 37.6% from behind the arc.

Five Suns are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. Durant has easily been the best player on offense, scoring 26.9 points per game. Then, Booker is the second-leading scorer, averaging 26.2 points per game. Booker is also the best passer on the team, averaging 6.8 assists per game. This team also averages 27.6 assists per game, which is good, but they also have the talent to average more.

Booker and Durant make this entire offense go, and they get a solid matchup against a defense they can take advantage of. It will also be interesting to watch how well Beal plays because he is an X-factor.

Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are playing better than the Suns, but I like Phoenix to break out of their funk. This is the perfect matchup for the Suns to take advantage of and finally start winning. Thanks to Durant and Booker, the Suns win and cover.

Final Pelicans-Suns Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Suns -8 (-115)