With the NBA trade deadline a little over 24 hours from being complete, Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal remains on the roster. However, it doesn't come to general manager, James Jones's surprise. Although there were plenty of trade rumors surrounding Beal and the Suns, he was never dealt.

When Jones spoke to reporters before Friday's game, he explained a stunning revelation about the trade that never was.

“We didn't have any discussions with Brad about the no-trade clause,” Jones said.

The response comes as a bit of a surprise, but also not much of one. The no-trade clause is arguably the most powerful tool one has in their contract. Even if a miraculous deal that the Suns couldn't pass appears, the guard has the final say. Plus, Beal sent a strong reminder to the Suns about that sentiment.

Either way, the trade deadline is over and Beal remains with the Suns. It's not truly a surprise. Also, it wouldn't have made much sense for Jones to try and convince Beal to waive it. After all, the team likely tried their best to do so. For example, the Suns shockingly benched Beal right after the New Year.

It sent a shockwave, but a possible hint that the team doesn't want him. The $50+ million salary doesn't make matters easier. Despite the move, their desired outcome of Jimmy Butler coming to Phoenix never came to fruition.

James Jones said the Suns never talked about trading Bradley Beal

Although discussions around the team were limited on the matter, Beal echoed the same sentiment. He always mentioned that the team never spoke to him about his no-trade clause, or waiving it. No matter what they tried, he remained committed to Phoenix, and it makes sense.

There was a rumor that Beal's family was the first priority in wanting to remain with the Suns. He has 3 more years on his contract (including 2024-25), and the last year includes a player option. Although the Big 3 might not have worked as some would've hoped, Beal has been a true professional.

When he was benched for Ryan Dunn, he embraced the first-year player. Teammates always said that there have been no issues in the locker room. Furthermore, Beal has always said that he doesn't want to be a distraction despite the rumors. So far, he's been anything, but a distraction.

At the end of the day, there are maybe a handful of teams that Beal would waive his no-trade clause for. However, he wanted to be traded to Phoenix to win. He wants to see it through to the end. Even if they weren't able to trade him, they have a committed member of the Suns.

Jones's response remained true throughout, along with Beal's support in a hectic and unpredictable trade deadline.