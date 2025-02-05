The Phoenix Suns haven't made their intention to be a huge player at this year's trade deadline a secret whatsoever. They have been the team most often linked to a trade for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, although the realistic pathway to bring Butler in would mean that Bradley Beal will have to be involved in such a deal. After all, the Suns' intention is to keep Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, putting Butler alongside those two in an attempt to compete for a championship.

However, it doesn't seem as though Beal will play ball with the Suns regarding this trade plan of theirs. According to The Athletic, “a league source close to Beal reiterated on Tuesday that there are currently no talks about him waiving the clause, and that he expects to remain in Phoenix through the deadline.”

With the Suns appearing to be stuck with Beal's contract, there is no other path for them to acquire Butler without having to give up one of their best players in Durant or Booker. Now, Booker is younger than Durant and he's been on a hot streak as of late, so dealing him for Butler may cause riots in the Valley similar to the ones being held in Dallas following the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis bombshell trade.

The Athletic suggested that the Suns could then utilize Durant instead as the main asset to bring Butler in. However, that may be an asinine route to take. Durant is not much older than Butler, and he's been a much better player throughout the course of the season as well as career.

If Beal does indeed decide not to waive his no-trade clause, then the Suns might have to face the music and hit the reset button — which could lead to even more seismic changes in the NBA.

Will the Suns trade away Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant is an ageless wonder; he may no longer be the spring chicken he once was, but his three-level scoring mastery remains, keeping him as one of the best players in the league. But with the Suns currently hovering at .500 and their long-term prospects looking dire, trading Durant could help them recoup some of the assets they lost as they brace for the future.

Durant should have no shortage of suitors on the trade market; the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets are among some of the teams that could look into the possibility of trading for the 36-year-old star.