With a triple-double in her 2025 season debut, Caitlin Clark's sophomore campaign is already off to a good start. The Indiana Fever star's breathtaking performance drew the approval of LeBron James, among many others.

James sounded off on X, formerly Twitter, once Clark locked in her first triple-double of the year. The Los Angeles Lakers star did not contain his excitement, letting all fans know how happy he was for the 23-year-old superstar.

“TRIPLE DUB CC!!” James tweeted. “Great way to kick off the season!”

Clark's 20-10-10 triple-double helped the Fever cruise past the Sky, 93-56. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was efficient from the floor, going 6-for-13 from the field, including 4-for-8 from three-point range.

James' tweet was his second Caitlin Clark-themed social media shoutout of the day. Just before the Fever and Sky tipped off, he sent Clark a message on Instagram, wishing her luck ahead of her second professional season. James has no personal connection to the biggest star in women's basketball, but, like thousands of others, is clearly a massive fan of her jaw-dropping work.

Caitlin Clark, Fever dominate Sky in 2025 debut

Clark served as the team's top scorer and facilitator, but the Fever received quality contributions from Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard. Boston added a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Mitchell and Howard threw in 15 points apiece.

The Sky struggled to find the bottom of the net on the other end, hitting just 29.1 percent of their shots. Angel Reese led Chicago with 12 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Offseason trade acquisition Ariel Atkins was the team's only other player in double figures with 11.

The game was hyped as the newest chapter of the Fever-Sky rivalry, featuring Clark and Reese. However, despite both teams improving their rosters in the offseason, Indiana looked to be a class above. The Fever did not even need much from DeWanna Bonner, their biggest free agency acquisition, who ended with just seven points.

Coming off a historic Rookie of the Year season, many expect even more from Clark in year two. The phenom is the most-bet player to win the 2025 MVP award. Likewise, the Fever are the most-bet team to win the 2025 WNBA Finals.