The Houston Rockets had a solid run this year, securing the second seed in the tough Western Conference with a 52-30 record. Unfortunately, their breakout run ended at the hands of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After a grueling seven games, the Warriors reasserted their mastery over the Rockets, pulling away with a 103-89 win. But with so many young talents forming Houston's core, everyone will agree that the future is bright for the franchise.

And in the offseason, the Rockets have a great opportunity to bolster their roster. In fact, Houston will be selecting with the 10th overall pick at the 2025 NBA Draft. By now, everyone can agree that this draft class is stacked with blue-chip talent, especially one that Duke University's Cooper Flagg headlines. Undoubtedly, the 10th overall pick is a good way to select a rising talent for the Rockets. However, it's also a valuable trade asset that can be used to find a missing piece that will finally materialize the franchise's championship hopes.

The missing piece

One of the most glaring holes in the Rockets' rotation was a shot creator who can put points on the board when the system isn't working. In Game 7 against Golden State, Houston could've utilized a player like that to finally get over the hump. Although Jalen Green was supposed to take up scoring duties, he was basically a no-show in the series with exception of Game 2.

In his playoff debut, Green only averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game on 37.2% shooting from the field and 29.5% from beyond the arc. Those were apparent dips compared to his regular-season averages. In addition, his one-dimensional game emerged more as a liability for the team, given that he couldn't get to his usual scoring groove for most of the series.

While one series isn't enough to judge a player's career trajectory, the Rockets could use another scorer whenever Green gets into a slump. As a result, the 10th overall pick could be the key puzzle in Houston's pursuit of the missing piece.

Rockets get the perfect scorer in Kevin Durant

Rockets receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Fred VanVleet, Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, 10th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, 2027 first-round pick

With the Rockets looking for a scorer, it's going to be difficult to ignore Kevin Durant's potential availability. After another disappointing season with the Phoenix Suns that saw them not even make the playoffs, offseason trade rumors surrounding Durant have been stronger than ever. The two-time NBA Finals MVP is keen on winning a championship outside of Golden State, and Houston could be a great destination to accomplish that.

The Rockets already have several key assets in place, including Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jalen Green. The entry of Durant could easily elevate them into a legitimate championship contender. His ability to score in multiple ways and killer mentality in the clutch are just what the doctor ordered for Houston. However, while age is a factor, Durant isn't slowing down despite being nearing 37 years old. Last year, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.7% shooting from the field.

To make a deal happen, the Rockets can offer two first-round picks, including the 10th overall pick of the upcoming draft, along with All-Star Fred VanVleet, talented youngster Cam Whitmore, and Aaron Holiday. If the Suns are preparing for life after Durant, these assets should help replace Devin Booker.

Rockets trade for the 3rd overall pick

Rockets receive: Andre Drummond, Kelly Oubre Jr., and 3rd pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

Sixers receive: Jabari Smith Jr. and 10th pick of the 2025 NBA Draft

But while Durant is an enticing option, let's not forget that this is a stacked draft class headlined by a handful of shot creators. And if the Rockets want to get their hands on the cream of the crop, they do have the option to trade for a higher draft pick. One of which is to strike a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers for the third overall pick.

Getting the third overall pick would open up some ideal options for Houston. It allows them to acquire some of the most talented scorers of the draft. While Flagg is penciled to be selected with the first overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks, there are some questions regarding who gets picked after.

This leaves the door open for the Rockets to select a shot creator that may include Ace Bailey, Tre Johnson, or even Dylan Harper if the San Antonio Spurs select a different player than the predictions. Houston has built their core for the past few seasons based on lottery picks. And if the formula isn't broken, the front office would be wise not to fix it.

For the Rockets to get the third overall pick from the Sixers, the team can dangle former third overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., who hasn't lived up to the hype as a lottery pick. Nonetheless, he's still valuable in the eyes of other NBA teams, due to his youth and potential. Couple him with the 10th overall pick, and the Sixers would certainly be enticed. It's worth noting that Philadelphia is looking to beef up its supporting cast after its aging role players failed to properly supplant their injury-riddled duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George.