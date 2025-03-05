As the NBA world reacts to Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving’s season-ending injury, Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant responded to the devastating injury after Tuesday’s thrilling 119-117 win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Durant’s 34 points led the Suns to victory. However, he shared kind words for Irving amid a torn ACL that spelled the end of Kyrie’s 2024-25 campaign.

Durant wished Irving all the best during his media availability, per 12 Sports AZ’s Jake Garcia.

“I just feel for my boy. I know how much he cares about the game and loves the game, and loves his routine, and enjoys playing for his teammates,” Durant said. “[He’s] the ultimate teammate, the best teammate. He loves the game so much. I’m just hurt for him.”

Still, Durant is confident that Irving will fully recover and bounce back from the season-ending injury.

“But he’s such a strong-minded person that he’s going to bounce back and be Kyrie,” Durant said. “Even better than he was before he got hurt. Prayers up to him, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Durant helped the Suns rally back from a 23-point deficit in the second half, outscoring the Clippers 43-22 in the final frame to secure a two-point (119-117) victory. He also finished with seven rebounds and four assists. Devin Booker added 17 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, and Nick Richards supplied 16 points and seven rebounds.

Ivica Zubac’s 35 points led the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden added 21 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Amir Coffey finished with 13 points.

Kevin Durant on ‘narratives’ on argument with Suns head coach

Suns All-Star Kevin Durant addressed his argument with coach Mike Budenholzer, calling out false narratives surrounding the two’s relationship.

After Tuesday’s win, Durant discussed his relationship with his head coach.

“If we both didn’t care, we’d never have stuff like that,” Durant said. “The wins are going to sweep all that stupid stuff under the rug because people couldn’t wait run with that and say ‘This is the reason why the team isn’t playing well, because of that specific thing.’ That shows that me and Bud really care about righting the ship and tryin to win basketball games.

Durant says the two found common ground.

“He understands where I’m coming from, and I understand exactly where he’s coming from. It’s just people outside who don’t understand the dynamic of the relationship. In order for them to get some attention, they’re going to roll with stuff like that.”

Durant and the Suns will face the Nuggets on Friday.