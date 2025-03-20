On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns took care of business against the Chicago Bulls, 127-121, with Devin Booker exploding for 20 fourth-quarter points en route to finishing with 41 on the night. Kevin Durant was reliable as per usual, putting up 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists as the Suns climbed to the 10th spot in the Western Conference standings.

After the game, it looks like Durant was in a good mood, as he engaged with a fan's post on X (formerly Twitter) regarding an especially heartbreaking play in his career. The Suns star reacted to a video suggesting that he has PTSD courtesy of the shot he made in Game 7 of their 2021 NBA playoffs matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, when he made what could have been the series-winner. Instead, his shoe size was too big and he ended up stepping on the three-point line, with his made shot counting for two instead and sending the game to overtime, where his Brooklyn Nets lost.

https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1902593094274703431

As shown in the video the Suns star reacted to, it seems like he has become hypervigilant when launching from beyond the arc. Durant always makes sure to take a quick peek at his feet and whether he was able to set himself behind the three-point line, looking as though he's reliving the horror of his unfortunate play in 2021.

Nearly four years have passed since that play, and it looks like Durant is still bringing the lessons he learned during that night to this very day. As some very smart people would say, there is nothing else we can do but try to learn from our mistakes, and it looks like the Suns star is taking this to heart.

Will Kevin Durant and the Suns make the playoffs?

The Suns have gotten progressively worse throughout Kevin Durant's tenure. They lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2023, got swept in the first round in 2024, and they are in real danger of missing the playoffs entirely in 2025.

The good news is that the Dallas Mavericks are fading fast, paving the way for the Suns to sneak into the play-in tournament picture. Nonetheless, being the 10-seed will require them to go through hoops just to qualify for the playoffs. They will have to win two road games (if the season ended today, they will be facing the Sacramento Kings in the 9/10 game) just to earn the right to face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.