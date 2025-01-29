The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday during the final game of a three-game homestand. Injuries will play a big role in this game, as Suns forward Kevin Durant is questionable with a left thumb injury. So, is Durant playing?

As of writing this, there's no certainty about how the injury happened. This is the first significant injury since Durant had a calf injury in early November. Since that injury, Durant has been quite consistent with his playing time. With fellow forward Ryan Dunn sidelined with a left ankle sprain, it leaves another hole in the forward spot.

Here is everything that we know about Durant's injury status for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kevin Durant's injury status for Wednesday's game vs Timberwolves

Durant is all set to see action against the Timberwolves, with Gerald Bourguet PHNX Sports providing an update about the star's status. The Suns will enter the final game of the homestand with some positive momentum. They've won the last 8 of 10 games, and have found new life.

With newcomer Nick Richards making an immediate impact, it's allowed Phoenix's top scorers to focus on scoring. Meanwhile, Devin Booker has been on a scoring tear as well. Furthermore, the Suns have a 24-21 record and are 8th in the Western Conference. Still, Durant has a concerning injury history this season.

The Timberwolves are 25-21 and sit at 7th in the Western Conference. Whoever wins this game could take possession of moving up or down a spot in the standings. Durant could be the deciding factor against a stout Minnesota defense. The Timberwolves have plenty of big bodies that can negate some of Phoenix's offensive strategies.

Either way, being questionable is still not optimistic. However, time will tell if that changes. When it comes to the question if Kevin Durant will play on Wednesday against the Timberwolves, the answer is yes.