Moments after a timeout, Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer appeared to be in a heated moment. When Budenholzer was talking to Durant, the latter slapped his arm away.

Mind you, it was when the Suns were trailing in the first quarter. However, it's an accurate synopsis of the season up to this point. The team has a 28-32 record and is sitting outside of the play-in.

Even though Durant dropped an NSFW response over the Suns' loss on Sunday, this game against the Los Angeles Clippers might be more of the same.

Not to mention, this isn't the first time that the head coach has been under the spotlight. Weeks prior, Budenholzer and Devin Booker had a shocking conversation.

Much of that NBA rumor addressed Budenholzer wanting his star shooting guard to “tone it down vocally.” Normally, it's coaches telling players to speak up, not the other way around.

Either way, the frustrations are boiling over for the Suns. They trail the Clippers at halftime (as of writing this) 65-49. The frequency of turnovers and tough Clipper defense aren't making their lives easier.

As a result, it could lead to more frustration. The locker room might be lost with Budenholzer. With a handful of games remaining and searching for a play-in spot, the urgency is needed now more than ever.

Kevin Durant and Mike Budenholzer's moment is a synopsis for Suns

As mentioned before, the heated moment paints a perfect picture of the frustration around the Suns. After an 8-1 start, they stayed there, and haven't built on much of the success.

Durant was injured after that record, and the team has regressed since then. Going back to that altercation though, it's also a damning sign for the head coach.

One NBA rumor suggests that Budenholzer's job security has been questioned by many across the league. The first-year head coach might've lost the Suns locker room in a matter of months.

Although Durant has been adamant that his relationship with the head coach is fine, the proof is in the pudding. When the arm slap occurred, it wasn't following a blowout.

The Clippers went on a run, but that doesn't explain the slap. Still, it could be a heat of the moment type of situation. If the Suns win this primetime matchup against Los Angeles, it likely won't matter.

However, if they don't, and keep up the losing, this will likely be a point of emphasis moving forward. Booker's name was thrown into the mix with a strained relationship with his head coach. Durant might be next.