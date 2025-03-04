Another game, another loss it feels like for the Phoenix Suns and their fans. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant realized that the fans were not having any of their 116-98 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Although Durant detailed the nature of the beast in the Suns' rocky season, that beast continues to be a predominant factor. Either way, it means slipping further and further away from a potential play-in spot.

Despite the Suns All-Star disregarding looking at standings, he explained what the team needs to do. He also mentioned the morale within the locker room, coaching staff, and the organization.

“Dive into the film tonight and see why we lost,” Durant said. “Look at some of the plays throughout the night on film and see how he lost. Get pissed off and go through that whole process after a game. Then tomorrow, we go through practice we try to release it and get ready for the next game.

“Yeah, it's tough man, it's a s****y game, man. We didn't play our standards up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves the way we played, and I want us to be better.”

The 153rd sellout crowd for the Suns witnessed a tale of two halves, to say the least. After a dominant first quarter, Phoenix only scored 17 points. Then, the second half began and that's when Anthony Edwards took over.

He scored 17 points in the third quarter alone and consistently found his spots. As the constant theme throughout the season points to, Phoenix had its back against the wall.

Kevin Durant feels for the Suns' fans

When that took place, it felt that the Suns surrendered and lost all momentum. A team like the Timberwolves feeds off of zapping momentum from other teams.

Especially someone like Edwards, who will go to great lengths to do so. Durant explained how the increase in mistakes leads to more tension.

“Yeah, it's frustrating for sure,” Durant said. “Mistakes just look bad. When adversity hits, we just start floating a little bit. That's tough to deal with, so it's frustrating for sure.”

The frustration has trickled onto Devin Booker. When reporters spoke to him in the locker room, he kept it as brief as possible. However, he touched on why he felt the team blew their early lead.

“I think a big part of it is our spacing out of it and being organized,” Booker said. “Five guys being on the same page instead of two or three or even four doesn't even cut it.”

The vibe is nowhere close to where it was. Durant's mantra of taking it one game at a time might be coming to an end. After all, Durant was pissed following Thursday's loss, and it's the same three days later.

There's more of the season behind them than in front of them. As a result, it makes each game mean more. And with the Suns having the toughest remaining schedule in the league, that becomes a focal point as well.

The Suns will need to play well to win over the fans

On the flip side, there was a clear discrepancy in the game. Turnovers. The 18 Phoenix turnovers led to 40 Minnesota points. That metric alone could piss off plenty of folks.

One of those people is head coach Mike Budenholzer. As he took the podium, he seemed irritated, to say the least. The mistakes and the vexed attitude of the team left a sour taste in their mouths.

Budenholzer detailed rather simply what has to change.

“We've got to take care of the ball in a game like this,” Budenholzer said. “It started early too, so there's really no explanation. We got to be better, we got to take care of it. We have to find a way. Every night.”

Being better has to start soon, as games will continue to fly by. If the Suns muster together some tough wins, the fans can start to have some hopefulness for the remainder of the season.