This might be the worst the Phoenix Suns have looked this season, and Kevin Durant understands it. Following a 124-116 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the team seems deflated, and as Durant put it, pissed. As his teammate, Suns guard Devin Booker dropped a cryptic message, Durant was more straightforward.

He spoke to reporters in the locker room following the loss. When asked if the Suns have the necessary fight to get over this skid, the All-Star thinks it's there.

“Most definitely, I feel like everybody wants to win. I feel like everybody's pissed off but you see bad body language. People care, you know what I'm saying, and guys care in this locker room. I can tell they are pissed. We have a conversation. When you come in, amongst just ourselves, sometimes we have conversations with the coaches and our individual coaches.

“But when we had a dialogue amongst ourselves, we tried to figure out what's the best way for us to move forward. We got suggestions and ideas. And when guys still keep that energy around communicating, that shows that guys still want to figure this thing out. I'm confident in our group that we'll come out tomorrow with a sense of urgency and be better.”

The discontent and bitter sentiment has flown around the team. After a rocky start to the season, they were determined to finish the season stronger than they started it. However, when they began the season 9-2, things were optimistic. Three months later that optimism took a 180.

Unfortunately for them, a loss to the Pelicans doesn't look good in the slightest. Also, it's the third consecutive game they've lost, making the separation larger between them and a play-in spot. After all, they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA. Losing to a depleted Pelicans team that recently traded Brandon Ingram only adds more fuel to the pissed-off fire.

Overall, the Suns can't afford to be pissed for much longer. They are five games below .500 and are three games below the Sacramento Kings for that final play-in spot. Fortunately for Durant, he hasn't been in predicaments like these much in his career.

However, this loss could be the tip of the iceberg. The team looks as disjointed as they have all season. Even with numerous trade rumors, constant changes to the rotation, and benchings haven't made it easy. While Mike Budenholzer addressed the Suns skid, Durant was to the point.

At the end of the day though, a simple loss to the Pelicans could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Phoenix takes on New Orleans again on Friday in the second half of a back-to-back set.