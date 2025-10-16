The new NBA Netflix show ‘Starting Five' already has some crazy reactions, especially from former Phoenix Suns all-star and All-NBA forward Kevin Durant.

Midway through a tumultuous season, a report was generated about the Suns trying to trade Durant to the Golden State Warriors. When he got wind of it, he immediately denied the trade and gave quite a reaction.

“No f*cking way they tryna do this sh*t behind my back.” Kevin Durant on the Suns attempting to trade him to the Warriors at the deadline 👀 (via @netflixsports)pic.twitter.com/YPhw0AmFfh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“No f*****g way they tryna do this s**t behind my back,” Durant said in the show.

Despite the underwhelming and underachieving Suns season, Durant himself had another incredible season. However, he suffered an ankle injury that costed him a shot on the All-NBA team.

If he were to play the league-required minimum 65 games, he easily would've been on the first team. Either way, injuries, a lack of chemistry and unrealistic expectations derailed a championship-appearing roster.

Now, Durant has found a new home after the Suns; this time with the Houston Rockets. Still, the rollercoaster of the 2024-25 season is starting to come to the light.

Kevin Durant exploded on a potential Suns-Warriors trade

In a Sports Illustrated article, the Slim Reaper mentioned how he wanted to retire in Phoenix. His chemistry with Devin Booker was never in question.

Actually, the two had an impressive level of chemistry. When just the two of them played together, the franchise amassed a 78-43 record across two and half seasons.

Now, Durant will be on his way to winning another championship and being the guy on a young, yet established Houston team.

On the flip side, Booker and his Suns squad are entering a new era without any superstars. They'll go with a young core and likely won't have the deep success that the Rockets will have.

Regardless of what happened, it seems that all parties are happy with Durant and where he is. But this likely won't be the only time he exposes the underpinnings of a chaotic and uncontrollable 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season.