It appears that Minnesota Vikings quarterback JJ McCarthy is in the right direction when it comes to his availability for Week 14's game against the Washington Commanders at home.

“Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy (concussion) was a full participant in practice today, putting him on track to return Sunday vs. Washington,” Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

McCarthy sat out Minnesota's Week 13 meeting with the Seattle Seahawks on the road, leaving the Vikings to give undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer the ball under center. It did not turn out well for the Vikings, as Brosmer was a disaster in his first start in the NFL, which ended in a 26-0 loss to Sam Darnold and company.

Given this development, the Vikings could expect a higher level of quarterback play in Week 14, though that might not say much.

Article Continues Below

Brosmer went 19-of-30 for 126 passing yards and threw four interceptions in a forgettable performance against the Seahawks, but McCarthy wasn't doing great either before that.

So far in the 2025 NFL regular season, the former Michigan Wolverines star quarterback has only 929 passing yards and six touchdowns against 10 interceptions on just a 54.1 percent completion rate across six games.

In his most recent appearance, the 22-year-old McCarthy went 12-for-19 for 87 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-6 loss at Lambeau Field in Green Bay versus the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

Minnesota is getting desperate for wins, as the Vikings are 4-8 after four consecutive losses heading into Week 14.