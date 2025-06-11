Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley gave a ringing endorsement of the Phoenix Suns' new head coach Jordan Ott. The 40-year-old has quickly moved up the ranks from a video coordinator with the Atlanta Hawks to an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and, most recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ott has been widely praised for his player development throughout his young career, and now will step in as a first-time head coach.

Bevelrey, who played for the Lakers while Ott was working there, posted an encouraging message on social media, reacting to the Suns' press conference for their new hire.

“Elite Coach. Watch what he does.”

Otto will look to build up a franchise that is searching for answers

It goes without saying that the last few years for the Phoenix Suns have not been ideal. The Suns made the aggressive moves to trade for Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal with the idea of contending for a championship. Since then, however, Phoenix has only won one playoff series and gone through two head coaches. Now the franchise is coming off a season where it didn't even make the Play-In and has little room for roster flexibility with its current core.

Therefore, there's a strong chance that Ott will be inheriting somewhat of a rebuild even though the Suns still plan on continuing to build around Devin Booker, who is 28 years old. But Kevin Durant looks like he will be on the trading block this summer, with plenty of rumors about which teams will offer up a hefty price for the veteran forward. Bradley Beal, on the other hand, will likely be on this roster for the foreseeable future. The three-time All-Star still has two more years on his contract with a no-trade clause.

Overall, it's uncertain what kind of situation Ott is walking into with the Suns. Right now is the time for owner Mat Ishbia to be patient with his first-time head coach. But Ishbia has a history of impatience with head coaches and recently pledged to be even more involved with the front office's decisions. Phoenix does have two picks in the upcoming NBA Draft via Cleveland and Denver, who could be critical to this franchise's long-term future.

While things look a little bleak from a personnel standpoint, hiring Ott is a positive step in the right direction. But the Suns will need to be close to perfect in their decisions this offseason to put together another competitive roster for the 2025-2026 season.