The Phoenix Suns have agreed to hire Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coach Jordan Ott as their new head coach, first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN.

Ott was a key part of Kenny Atkinson's staff this past season in Cleveland and contributed to the Cavs winning 64 games as one of the leading voices on their bench next to Atkinson, who was named the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year.

Johnnie Bryant, another Cavs assistant, was also a finalist for the Suns head coaching vacancy. Both Bryant and Ott met with owner Mat Ishbia, CEO Josh Bartelstein, and general manager Brian Gregory in Michigan on Tuesday for the final time before Phoenix decided who they wanted to hire.

Superstar guard Devin Booker was also involved in the search that led to an agreement with Otto to become the Suns' new head coach.

Before joining the Cavaliers for the 2024-25 season, Ott spent two years with the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant on Darvin Ham's staff. He previously served as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2022, as well as the video coordinator for the Atlanta Hawks from 2013 to 2016.

Ott, who originally graduated from Penn State, received his master's degree in athletic administration from Michigan State, continuing Ishbia's lineage of hiring fellow Spartan alumni. The Suns owner recently hired Gregory, who also attended Michigan State, as the team's newest general manager with James Jones moving into a senior advisor role with the franchise.

Article Continues Below
More Phoenix Suns News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) during the first half at Moody Center.
NBA rumors: Spurs teased as Kevin Durant trade destination before draftJason Patt ·
Kevin Durant-Thunder rift prompts Kendrick Perkins’ harsh retirement admission
Kevin Durant-Thunder rift prompts Kendrick Perkins’ harsh retirement admissionJulian Ojeda ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.
NBA rumors: Suns’ Kevin Durant trade desires could hint at Karl-Anthony TownsJason Patt ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks up after a play during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
NBA rumors: Suns, Rockets talking Kevin Durant trade with ‘lowered’ asking priceJason Patt ·
Cooper Flagg in a Phoenix Suns jersey, and Devin Booker in a Dallas Mavericks jersey. There are question marks around both players, and there is the NBA Draft logo in the background
Grading ESPN’s Suns-Mavericks trade proposal with Devin Booker, Cooper FlaggHayden Cilley ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) defends during the third quarter at American Airlines Center.
NBA rumors: ESPN suggests Suns-Mavericks trade swapping Cooper Flagg pick, Devin BookerPreston Byers ·

The new Suns head coach has been heavily regarded around the league for his devotion to player development and relationships with his team. As he takes over the role left behind by Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the Suns missed the playoffs, Ott will be responsible for flipping the script in Phoenix and creating a new, positive atmosphere.

However, the immediate future of this organization is unknown due to the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Durant.

After appearing in serious trade conversations against his will before the trade deadline in February, the Suns are expected to part ways with Durant this offseason. Where Durant ends up remains a mystery, as the bigger question for Phoenix revolves around what value and assets they can get in return for the two-time Finals MVP in trade talks.

The Suns finished the 2024-25 season with a 36-46 record, their worst since the 2019-20 season.