The Phoenix Suns have had a busy offseason thus far, firing head coach Mike Budenholzer and hiring Jordan Ott to the same position. However, the real heavy lifting remains to be done on the Suns' roster, with Kevin Durant widely expected to be moved this summer.

Durant is sure to have plenty of suitors on the trade market over the coming months, including possibly the New York Knicks, who recently saw their season come to an end with an Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers and have since fired head coach Tom Thibodeau.

In fact, the good folks in Las Vegas seem to have taken these rumors seriously, as the Suns are now favored to be Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns' next team if it's not New York with +400 odds, per BetOnline Sportsbook.

A Towns to the Suns move would almost assuredly mean that Durant is on his way to the Big Apple for the second time in his career after previously suiting up for the Brooklyn Nets.

An interesting idea for the Suns

Trading Durant for a package centered around Karl-Anthony Towns would allow the Suns to pair Towns up with his former teammate at Kentucky, Devin Booker. That duo helped put together a dominant season of college basketball for the Wildcats ten years ago before both players were selected in the NBA Draft lottery the ensuing summer.

It's been made clear over the last two-plus years that the Durant and Booker partnership has not materialized the way Mat Ishbia and company had hoped it would, and it's possible that giving Booker a more traditional big man like Towns would help make the Suns' offensive attack more versatile.

At this point, it's unclear exactly what Durant's value on the trade market will be due to his age and rising injury concerns. It's also worth noting that Durant hasn't been past the second round of the playoffs since he was with the Golden State Warriors in 2019, calling into question just how important of a piece to winning he currently is.

However, if the Knicks were to swing a trade for the future Hall of Famer, Towns would almost assuredly be on his way to the valley.