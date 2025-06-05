Recently, the Phoenix Suns made headlines by hiring former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott to be the franchise's next head coach. The move comes weeks after the team parted ways with Mike Budenholzer after one disastrous season at the helm.

With their head coaching vacancy now filled, the Suns now turn to where the real problems on their team reside, which is on the roster. Last year proved that the three-headed snake of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker would not be nearly enough to compete in today's NBA, and insiders expect one or multiple of those players to be on the move.

Recently, John Gambarodo of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix reported on how the franchise in particular views the Beal situation as untenable.

“They do NOT want him back. But he is untradable and if he does not agree to a buyout they may be stuck with him,” he reported on X, formerly Twitter. “One of the questions they asked candidates during the coaching cycle was what you would do with Beal. They 100% don't want him and are looking at how to get out.”

A tough spot for the Suns

Article Continues Below

As Gambadoro mentioned in his report, one aspect that makes Beal particularly difficult to move off of is his no trade clause, which allows the guard to veto any potential deal the Suns make for him if he chooses to.

Beal is one of just two players in the entire NBA with such a clause in his contract, which the Washington Wizards inexplicably gave him prior to sending him to Phoenix.

The Suns are also widely expected to take calls on Durant this summer. Phoenix has won just one playoff series since Durant's arrival midway through the 2023 campaign, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see the Suns pull the plug on that experiment and try to retool around Devin Booker.

While Durant is sure to have plenty of suitors this summer, the same can't be said about Beal, and it will be interesting to see how the Suns choose to proceed.