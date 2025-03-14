If the Phoenix Suns don’t make the play-in tournament or the playoffs as a whole, majority owner Mat Ishbia has a bold strategy to take. Some are expecting the Suns to entertain trade offers for Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Despite that though, there’s a route that the owner wants to go.

According to Ishbia, a “pivot and reload” around Booker could be the direction the franchise chooses this summer, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

If that were the case, the franchise could land some quality pieces around Booker. After the Suns entertained Durant in trade offers during the NBA trade deadline, it’s left some bitterness between him and the organization.

As his contract is wrapped up, he will likely want out. Despite playing out the rest of the season, plenty of analysts and insiders believe that this is Durant’s last season with the Suns.

According to insiders, they said that the Suns could land three first-round draft picks and a young role player for the superstar forward. Acquiring those former draft picks could be what the franchise needs.

The Suns look to rebuild around Devin Booker

After trading away four firsts and three firsts for Durant and Bradley Beal, they need to stockpile draft picks. In case an injury happens or Booker wants out, the franchise needs a legitimate future and quality pieces for the future.

Although general manager James Jones has found some gems in the late portion of the draft, having the draft picks to do so is a necessity. Being able to get some of them back is a major advantage.

When the Suns have built around Booker, they managed to secure an NBA Finals berth. It was the first appearance since the 1993 season, and the third in franchise history.

The shooting guard posted two 40+ games in that series, showing he can be on the brightest stage. Ishbia understands Booker's commitment and dedication to the franchise and the city of Phoenix.

Following the Suns' embarrassing 2024 sweep and the uncertainty of making the playoffs this season, there's little to be hopeful for. Even with the skepticism regarding the end of the season, it hasn’t wavered Ishbia’s confidence.

“If we get in the playoffs, I don't think that we're an easy out for anybody,” Ishbia said.

His point remains potent. However, it is a major “if” though. If they don't make the playoffs, then a rebuild around Booker will likely commence. If it is trading away Durant or Beal, the Suns will take whatever course of action necessary to win.