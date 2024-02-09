Shaquille O' Neal continues to believe in Bol Bol

In an age where big men acquiring guard skills becomes more common, the NBA has seen its fair share of unicorns in recent years — seven-foot giants who can comfortably bring the ball down and create their own shots with moves akin to that of a ball-handler. Just take a look at Victor Wembanyama for example. Standing at 7'4 with a wingspan of approximately eight feet, Wembanyama's skill with the basketball is unusual for someone of his stature. While the San Antonio Spurs big man continues to rack up the numbers, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal made it clear that he would still choose another similar player over the rookie: Bol Bol of the Phoenix Suns.

In a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley asked O'Neal if he would take Bol over Wembanyama, which prompted the Diesel to give a simple response.

“Yup, I do.”

This led to disbelief and lighthearted laughter from O'Neal's co-hosts. Still, Shaq would stand by his stance, adding that the Suns have a better record than the Spurs.

“Bol Bol's better because the team's got a better record,” O'Neal said. (via Bleacher Report and TNT)

Bol Bol's career so far

Looking at Bol's game, his skillset seems comparable to Wembanyama's. Still, one big concern surrounding the former Oregon Duck lies in his ability to stay healthy. Bol is now in his fifth season but has only seen action in a total of 138 career games. Plagued by multiple foot injuries throughout his career, the 7-foot-3 big man's health remains a big question mark.

Additionally, he's still seen by coaches as a developing prospect, which explains the lack of playing time. In his first three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, Bol hardly saw the floor. When suited up for the Orlando Magic last year, however, Bol was given a break. Appearing in 70 games, Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Magic.

This season, Bol has only seen action in 15 outings, which can be attributed to both injuries and a lack of playing time due to Phoenix's competitive roster. Still, the big man was granted minutes in three of the Suns' most recent outings, which could be a positive sign moving forward. Overall, Bol Bol is just 24 years old, meaning the big man still has room to grow and bring out his full potential in the near future.