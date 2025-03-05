The injury bug continues to plague the Phoenix Suns and Bradley Beal. After Beal returned from a two-game absence on Sunday, he was returning from a left calf injury. Unfortunately, he left the game against the Los Angeles Clippers with that same injury.

Beal left the game scoring zero points, two rebounds, two assists, and a block. Although he was the primary defender on James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Suns will be without him for the remainder of the game.

It's also woeful news considering where the team is at the moment. They are 11th in the Western Conference and are outside of the play-in. Not to mention, they have the toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

It's a recipe for disaster and one that the Suns don't need. They'll need everyone they can get. However, they'll have to play out the rest of this game without a member of their Big 3.

Beal has missed 17 games on the season, a number that seems like one too many. It's been a negative for the Suns, as the team hasn't had the ability to develop any kind of chemistry.

Bradley Beal's injury is huge for the Suns

As mentioned earlier, the Suns have the toughest remaining schedule in the league. It doesn't make matters any easier, especially considering what Beal can provide.

He's lethal going downhill and attacking the defense. Plus, his efficiency is an underrated aspect of his game. He's a near 50-40-80 shooter from the field, three-point range, and free throws.

Despite playing more of an off-ball role, he's proving he can be just as effective. Still, Phoenix will be without a key member of its Big 3 for an unknown period.

In the meantime, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will have to pick up the production, as they've done most of the season. Now, it might be about damage control and trying to prevent injuries to those players.

Still, Beal might try and find a way to play through his injury. There's only a handful of games left and the schedule isn't in the Suns favor.

If the season were to end tonight, they would be on the outside looking in. That's referring to the play-in game, not the playoffs itself.

At the end of the day, Phoenix will miss his presence. He's been one of the most vocal on the team. For instance, Beal was vocal about the Suns' ugly loss to the Toronto Raptors at the end of February.

Either way, he might have to do more coaching from the sidelines if he's going to be out for a substantial period.