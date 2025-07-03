The Phoenix Suns appear to be at a major crossroads. Their Big 3 experiment with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal did not go as planned. During the two-plus seasons they were part of the Suns organization together, they were rarely on the court at the same time. That culminated in Phoenix missing out on even the Play-In tournament this past season.

One of the biggest questions facing the Suns this offseason is what to do with Beal. Well, it appears we might have an answer.

The Suns are reportedly discussing buying Bradley Beal out of his contract, according to The Arizona Republic. The three-time All-Star has two years remaining on his current deal, with $110 million still owed.

This is a developing story with more to follow.