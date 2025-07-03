The Phoenix Suns appear to be at a major crossroads. Their Big 3 experiment with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal did not go as planned. During the two-plus seasons they were part of the Suns organization together, they were rarely on the court at the same time. That culminated in Phoenix missing out on even the Play-In tournament this past season.

One of the biggest questions facing the Suns this offseason is what to do with Beal. Well, it appears we might have an answer.

Article Continues Below

The Suns are reportedly discussing buying Bradley Beal out of his contract, according to The Arizona Republic. The three-time All-Star has two years remaining on his current deal, with $110 million still owed.

This is a developing story with more to follow.

More Phoenix Suns News
Mar 17, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) drives against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) on the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Bobby Marks breaks down why Bradley Beal won’t get Damian Lillard buyoutZachary Draves ·
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.
NBA rumors: Rockets-Suns Kevin Durant deal could expand to historic 7-team tradeScotty White ·
Suns' Bradley Beal defends Clippers' James Harden
Clippers rumors: LA named potential Bradley Beal destination if Suns buy him outJedd Pagaduan ·
Nike Book 1 Desert Camo, Nike Book 1, Devin Booker, Nike Book 1 release
Nike Book 1 ‘Desert Camo’ releasing July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play during the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Footprint Center.
Suns, Devin Booker in talks for ridiculous $150 million contract extensionScotty White ·
Nike Book 1 Neon 95, Nike Book 1 release, Devin Booker
Nike Book 1 ‘Neon 95’ coming September 2025Dominik Zawartko ·