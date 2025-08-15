The Detroit Pistons had a great season in 2024-25, finishing 44-38 and making the NBA playoffs. Now, the 2025-26 NBA schedule has fans in Motown excited for what is to come.

There will be plenty of Pistons predictions, especially after they took a giant step by making the playoffs last season. After releasing their schedule, Detroit has some interesting games on its slate. The 2025-26 season is coming, and the Pistons' schedule has some intrigue.

The Pistons have endured some offseason turmoil, and Malik Beasley might not play. Regardless, with the 2025-26 NBA schedule out, there are plenty of games to look forward to. The NBA will not be taking them lightly anymore. No, the league will know exactly what they are getting when they head into Little Caesars Arena this time.

It's time to make three Pistons predictions about how their season will unfold. With the Pistons' schedule out, there are plenty of entertaining games to look at. Detroit will have six nationally televised games on the 2025-26 NBA schedule.

The Pistons will play well in the 2025-26 NBA season

Some might expect this team to stumble backwards. Yes, Beasley might not play. But the Pistons made some good free-agency moves, and that might help them get even better. That does not mean that things will be easy.

Detroit starts the season with a road game against the Chicago Bulls. Then they will face Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets on the road. The next three games will offer big challenges. They will host the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic in that order. While the Celtics will be weaker after losing Jayson Tatum to injury, they will still present a challenge.

The Pistons signed Caris LeVert in the offseason, and that could play a major role in how they do this season. Currently, he could possibly start or come off the bench. LeVert averaged 14.9 points for the Atlanta Hawks and 10.2 points per game for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and could easily put up those numbers again for his new team.

Cade Cunningham returns as the best player on this team after averaging 26.1 points per game for Detroit. Additionally, Jaden Ivey averaged 17.1 points per game. If Beasley does play, he will serve a pivotal role on this team. Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and Tobias Harris will also return to forge a powerful starting lineup.

Pistons overcome adversity to make the playoffs

There is a dark cloud hovering over this team. First, the gambling scandal will certainly play a factor. Will Beasley face a suspension? If he does, it could be a major pitfall for a team that is attempting to take the next step in its development.

Even if Beasley does face a suspension, this team has much more depth than it did a year ago. Cunningham will likely take the next step in his development. Ultimately, the biggest Pistons predictions to make here involve the team staying the course and playing well again.

The biggest question is whether they are ready to make it past the first round. Well, that all depends on where they finish and who they play. If the Pistons can win more games, they can get a higher seed. But there is a good chance they won't do much better than last season.

The Pistons fall to the Bucks in a hard-fought series

Even if the Pacers and Celtics stumble, there are still some good teams ahead of them. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic all likely have the potential to finish in the Top 4. Does that mean the Pistons finish as the fifth seed? It would if they did not have this dark cloud hovering over them.

The Pistons' schedule has a lot of games that are winnable. However, their issues and questions surrounding Beasley will not see them do much better. There is a scenario where Detroit finishes 45-37 and has to win a play-in game. Because of that, they will win their play-in game against the Boston Celtics to finish as the seventh seed.

This will pit them against the Bucks in the first round. Had the Pistons earned a showdown against the Knicks or Magic, they would have had a better shot.

However, facing off against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Myles Turner, and the Bucks will be a heavy challenge. This will be a tough series with the Pistons giving the Bucks all they have. In the end, the Bucks will squeak through with a Game 7 win to finish off the Pistons.

The Pistons will have another solid season. However, the questions surrounding Beasley threaten to derail everything they worked toward. If they cannot get past that, then they will not take any major steps as a team.