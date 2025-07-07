Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns might be nearing the end of their relationship this offseason. As a result, the offers he may get would be intriguing to keep track of.

Beal is in talks of negotiating a buyout with the Suns. He will have to give up a portion of his max salary to make the process a smooth one.

NBA insider Marc Stein provided an update on Beal's outlook. The veteran guard will consider his options as he will receive significant interest as a free agent.

“Bradley Beal is actively exploring his options with other teams in anticipation of a Suns buyout, league sources tell @TheSteinLine,” Stein said.

“There will be considerable interest in Beal once he becomes an unrestricted free agent.”

What lies ahead for Bradley Beal, Suns

Bradley Beal's time with the Suns didn't go as he would hope.

Joining the team to form a star trio featuring him, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, it ended up being unsuccessful. They suffered a four-game sweep to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. This past season, they failed to make the playoffs and the play-in tournament after posting a 36-46 record.

Injuries saw Beal miss 58 games throughout his two years with the squad. In the 106 contests he took part in, he averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and a steal per game. He shot 50.5% from the field, including 40.7% from beyond the arc, and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

However, Beal was unable to perform up to the star level he had during his days with the Washington Wizards. He earned three All-Star selections and landed on one All-NBA team during the 2020-21 season, which makes his decline from those heights significant.

Beal can still serve an effective as a starter or off the bench as a sixth man. There are teams that can benefit to improve their depth by adding him, especially if they need consistent scoring and playmaking. How Beal considers his options if he and the Suns complete the buyout will be worth keeping tabs on.

