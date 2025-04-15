After Devin Booker remains to be the foundation of the Phoenix Suns, that sentiment is set to be true. A report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst declares that Booker could sign a massive two-year extension.

The news comes following a disappointing 36-46 season, and one where the Suns were eliminated from playoff contention.

“Booker was the franchise player before Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were acquired and he remains the franchise player,” Windhorst said. “He was the franchise player before Budenholzer and previous one-year coach Frank Vogel. (Mat) Ishbia is on the hook for paying the departed coaches around $18 million combined next season, sources said.

“And Booker remains so as he finishes the first season of a four-year, $220 million extension. Booker is eligible to sign a two-year $149.8 million extension this summer, which Phoenix is expected to offer, sources said.”

Even though the Suns were planning on offering Durant his two-year extension, they've shifted their focus exclusively to Booker. The franchise guard has taken his team to the 2021 NBA Finals and has shown he can be the No. 1 option.

However, they tried to implement a Big 3 with Beal and Durant, but it failed miserably. As a result, they are moving back to square one.

Devin Booker's contract extension solidifies the Suns

Despite a tumultuous season, Booker has been the focal point of the team. While Durant and Beal are elite players, this is still Booker's team.

He's been a part of the franchise during the worst of times, and the best of times. His dedication and loyalty are unwavering, considering that he wants to follow his idol, Kobe Bryant's career model.

The latter endured some struggles during his career, and didn't win too much. However, he waited and persevered, and as a result, ended up winning championships.

Still, the disappointing season will leave a sour taste in Booker's mouth.

While retooling isn't ideal for the former Kentucky basketball star, it could be the course of action.

Guys like Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn have gained Booker's trust, and he's expressed his admiration for the two rookies. Not to mention, two-way guys like Collin Gillespie have also piqued the franchise guard's interest.

Although the team has some serious work to do, they can solidify their standing with Booker and sign him to this contract extension.

This will be the first significant contract extension under the Suns new ownership group with Ishbia. Either way, his dedication will be financial rewarded. Now, it's about securing more wins and bringing the first ever championship to The Valley.