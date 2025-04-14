The Phoenix Suns hectic offseason is officially underway. After the Suns fired Mike Budenholzer, many have wondered what Devin Booker will do.

ESPN insider Shams Charania detailed the team's adamant statement about the franchise guard.

Reporting for NBA Today on the futures of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and the Suns after Mike Budenholzer became the third coach fired in three years: pic.twitter.com/m4FfW3K7wI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2025

“From my understanding, he remains the foundation of everything they're doing in Phoenix,” Charania said. “Everything else though, has been up for discussion for the Suns, except for Devin Booker.”

Firing three coaches in three years isn't a good look. However, that's only a minor glimpse of the issues that transpired. Another could be Kevin Durant's availability.

For instance, the Suns and Durant are agreeing to seek a trade to send him somewhere else.

Although the latter was successful in his tenure with the team, the front office offered him a trade to the Golden State Warriors. When he got wind of it, Durant quickly refuted it.

All the while, Booker has been the center of the franchise, and people are wondering if he is getting ready to leave, also. There have been ideal Suns trade offers for Booker, and it includes a barrage of draft picks.

Still, owner Mat Ishbia remains committed to having the former Kentucky basketball sixth man as the top option.

The Suns want Devin Booker committed to Phoenix

There is mutual interest between the franchise and Booker to have him remain with the Suns. However, it doesn't eliminate some of the current problems they've had.

After the Big 3 experiment of Bradley Beal, Durant and Booker has failed, the shooting guard can still be the focal point of the team.

While some suggest that the franchise has to trade Booker for them to do a rebuild, they can simply retool around him. It's important to note that helped the Suns make it to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Even then, it's not as easy as it seems.

At this point, listening to Booker would be the best course of action. It's clear that he has an eye for greatness is in a player, and as a coach.

Listening to him is a major prerogative, and something that needs to happen. Otherwise, his patience will likely dwindle and the worst fear could come to life.

He could force his way out of the franchise.

The first day of the offseason has provided to be eventful for the Suns. The head coach being dismissed could be a domino effect for one of the most hectic offseason in franchise history.

One thing is for certain though: Booker is remaining put with the Suns.