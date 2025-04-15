Midway through the season, Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer told Devin Booker to vocally tone it down. That was a microcosm of the communication issues within the organization this past season.

Booker, who is known to vocalize his concerns, frustrations, as well as improvements, had that negated. It didn't make sense, considering the shooting guard is a made-man across the league.

He helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals, as well as multiple playoff berths. When Budenholzer stepped in though, he apparently wanted none of that.

In his first season under Budenholzer, Booker averaged a career-high 37.3 minutes, posted 25.6 points his lowest since 2018 — and shot a career-low 33% from 3.

Throughout the remainder of the year, it felt that Booker was mundane out on the floor. That passion and vocality was absent, as he was adhering to his head coach.

However, it took a major toll on his teammates, and the overall morale of the team. Following a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Booker explained what needed to change.

“[I need] to be a leader and use my voice more,” Booker said last week. When he was asked if that was to speak to teammates or coaches and management Booker made it clear

“Everybody.”

Mike Budenholzer influenced Suns' Devin Booker's communication

Being vocal can have its perks, but also its flaws. However, Booker has seemed to find the balance between the two. Between 2020-22, he was one of the most vocal players in the league.

It wasn't just trash-talking. Majority of it was influencing how plays would be ran, getting his teammates involved, along with influencing the game, positively.

Fast forward to 2024-25, and Budenholzer completely negated the mental part of Booker's game.

Although coaches can be set in their ways, the franchise guard is the franchise. He has been with the team for nine seasons and hasn't shown a desire to go anywhere else.

Someone like Budenholzer though could influence that decision for the worst. However, the team did right by their star player on Monday.

The Suns fired Budenholzer after one season. It was a necessary change, to say the least. According to John Gambodoro of Arizona Sports, he detailed that people inside the organization explained that the coach's communication was awful.

For someone like Booker, who thrives on communication, it wasn't an easy pill to swallow.

Not to mention, the team missed the playoffs entirely, so there is no silver lining to reach. Either way, the Suns will look to retool around Booker and bring in a coach who will embrace his skill sets.