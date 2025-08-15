The Indiana Fever are 18-15 overall in 2025, a mark that is good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Sophie Cunningham has played an important role in Indiana's success. Cunningham has stepped up amid Caitlin Clark's injury absence. In a recent video posted by the Indiana Fever on X, formerly Twitter, Cunningham — who has seen a huge popularity increase since joining the team this past offseason — shared an uplifting message.

“It's not always easy being, like, a 6'1″, 160-pound girl,” Cunningham said. “Like, let's be honest. My shoulders are wide, I look like a brick. But you know what, I embrace that. And I think that's super cool for other athletes to come in here, young boys and girls to see, like, whoever you are, just be confident in that because that's going to be your biggest superpower one day. And so for me, I just want to be comfortable. I want to have fun with my outfits. I don't want to take it too seriously.

“And so when it comes to fashion, I just think, like, it's me. So, I'm just, like, kind of portraying what I want to be and if people like it, great. If they don't, great. Because I still do.”

The Fever guard is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per outing up to this point in the 2025 WNBA season. She is also shooting 48.2 percent on her field goal attempts and 44.1 percent on her three-point attempts. Cunningham has certainly been a valuable addition for the Fever.

Indiana has an opportunity to make a legitimate postseason run. The Fever were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs a season ago. This year, though, the team could make a deeper push in the postseason. As long as Clark is able to return at some point this year, the Fever will be a team worth keeping close tabs on in September.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) fouls Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Michelle Obama weighs in on Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese WNBA rivalryBen Strauss ·
Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White watches the action during a preseason game between the Indiana Fever and the Brazil national team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
Fever make roster addition before Mystics clashBen Strauss ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shake hands before the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
ESPN predicts Sky’s Angel Reese won’t return in 2025 seasonJulian Ojeda ·
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who went viral for her twerk after the team's Commissioner's Cup win against the Minnesota Lynx.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham drops truth bomb on Mercury ‘beef’Ben Strauss ·
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrate from the bench
Fever star Caitlin Clark’s hilarious take on Taylor Swift podcast outage goes viralPaolo Mariano ·
Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark at Chiefs-Texans game in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on January 18, 2025.
Caitlin Clark in full Swiftie mode after Taylor Swift’s album revealZachary Draves ·