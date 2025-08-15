The Indiana Fever are 18-15 overall in 2025, a mark that is good for third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Sophie Cunningham has played an important role in Indiana's success. Cunningham has stepped up amid Caitlin Clark's injury absence. In a recent video posted by the Indiana Fever on X, formerly Twitter, Cunningham — who has seen a huge popularity increase since joining the team this past offseason — shared an uplifting message.

“It's not always easy being, like, a 6'1″, 160-pound girl,” Cunningham said. “Like, let's be honest. My shoulders are wide, I look like a brick. But you know what, I embrace that. And I think that's super cool for other athletes to come in here, young boys and girls to see, like, whoever you are, just be confident in that because that's going to be your biggest superpower one day. And so for me, I just want to be comfortable. I want to have fun with my outfits. I don't want to take it too seriously.

“And so when it comes to fashion, I just think, like, it's me. So, I'm just, like, kind of portraying what I want to be and if people like it, great. If they don't, great. Because I still do.”

The Fever guard is averaging 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per outing up to this point in the 2025 WNBA season. She is also shooting 48.2 percent on her field goal attempts and 44.1 percent on her three-point attempts. Cunningham has certainly been a valuable addition for the Fever.

Indiana has an opportunity to make a legitimate postseason run. The Fever were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs a season ago. This year, though, the team could make a deeper push in the postseason. As long as Clark is able to return at some point this year, the Fever will be a team worth keeping close tabs on in September.