It hasn’t been a rosy preseason so far for the New York Jets and Justin Fields. Also, a couple of starters may be in danger of losing their jobs. However, there’s good news for a pair of potential secondary weapons for Fields. And they are the two Jets roster hopefuls who improved their stock after the win over the Packers.

Receiver Tyler Johnson put his name a little closer to the forefront, according to newyorkjets.com.

“The competition for WR2 continues, and Tyler Johnson arrived in Green Bay ready to make his case,” Susanna Weir wrote. “On the Jets' first offensive possession, QB Justin Fields was facing a third-and-5 and connected with Johnson to keep the drive alive. On the Jets' next offensive possession, QB Brady Cook delivered a throw across the middle to Johnson, who picked up 21 yards and a first down.”

Jets WR Tyler Johnson making a little noise

Johnson spent his first two seasons with the Buccaneers. He moved to the Texans for a season before playing with the Rams each of the last two years. There’s a chance he finds a path to the best season of his pro career with the Jets.

And he’s working at it incrementally, according to newyorkjets.com.

“It's been amazing so far, being able to come out here with these guys, day in and day out, and work with one another,” Johnson said. “We're able to go out here and make plays and get 1 percent better every day.”

In his five NFL seasons, Johnson, 26, has made only eight starts. He has 76 career receptions for 828 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson said Jets wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson has helped him quite a bit.

“Real OG man, him being able to just be real, brings the best out of us each and every day,” Johnson said. “And his passion for the game is very real. It's something that you can't find pretty often. So it's a blessing to be able to be in the same room as him.”

Jets FB Andrew Beck making statements

He’s a veteran with six years of NFL experience. He started with the Broncos in 2019 before joining the Texans in 2023. Beck played for the Packers and Texans last season.

In the preseason opener, Beck opened some eyes, according to thejetpress.com.

“Beck actually finished the game as the Jets' leading receiver and posted a stellar 93.6 Pro Football Focus grade,” Justin Fried wrote. “The only offensive player in the entire NFL to receive a higher PFF grade in Week 1 of the preseason was Ja'Marr Chase. Yes, that Ja'Marr Chase.

“Beck didn’t just strengthen his case for a 53-man roster spot on Saturday, but he also showed he might be worthy of a permanent role as a fixture in the Jets’ offense this season. It's never wise to overreact to one preseason game, but Saturday's opener provided a glimpse into how the Jets internally view Beck.”

Beck earned a spot on the team’s radar earlier this summer, according to Jets team reporter Ethan Greenberg via heavy.com.

“Andrew Beck, the fullback, I think, has been getting pretty active during the spring as well,” Greenberg said. “Some of which have come from the tight end spot. I don’t know if the Jets will carry a fullback, obviously, neither of us do.

“But Andrew Beck is someone who has a lot of experience in the league, and I wouldn’t sleep on him entering training camp. There is Jeremy Ruckert, there is Mason Taylor, to your point, there is Stone Smartt, there’s Zack Kuntz, there’s Neal Johnson. I think Beck is very much in the mix there as well. He has experience as a pass catcher and as a fullback.”

The Jets don't have a standout tight end. Taylor currently sits in the first-team spot, followed by Ruckert. So that may leave more of an open door for Beck.

Overall, the Jets' offense is highly questionable. Running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson are top-notch NFL talents. But everything else seems to be in a state of flux. Robert Saleh's defensive-minded approach never seemed to get the Jets off the ground. Now they have another defensive coach who takes over a team that may not be able to move the football consistently.

Reaching the playoffs might be a long shot for the Jets. They were recently projected for a seven-win season, according to Sports Illustrated.

“A quiet and distraction-free Jets environment may only lead to a slight increase in victories over last year’s bottoming-out campaign,” Conor Orr wrote. “But now that the team is able to be left alone, we’ll see a more rational and consistent product. This Jets team is going to run the ball, which will allow it to keep some games close. I have the Jets going 1–1 in what I would term “revenge” games that will be obvious storylines. I think fans will leave with a sweeter taste in their mouths after watching this team climb out of a 2–6 hole to start the season and log a four-game winning streak in the leaner months of the season.”