With the NFL Preseason officially underway, football is in the air and the NFL's 106th season is right around the corner. As players deep on the depth chart hope to make final impressions in making their rosters, the biggest stars in the league are taking this time to soak in the new season, adjust the new teams, and take care of existing injuries. Some stars are also making moves off the field as New York Jets' star wideout Garrett Wilson recently starred in Adidas' latest ad campaign.

Garrett Wilson first signed his endorsement deal with Adidas in April 2022, just prior to his selection to the New York Jets at the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, Wilson has tallied 1,000-yard receiving totals in each of his first three years, a career-high 101 catches last season, and 14 total touchdowns in his already promising NFL stint.

Wilson has always gone out of his way to show off his creative Adidas cleats on the field for game days, but he starred in a recent ad campaign for the new Adidas Climacool Laced sneakers.

Garrett Wilson for the Adidas Climacool Laced

Garrett Wilson unveils a new “Grey” adidas Climacool Laced colorway dropping August 15 for $160 👀🔥 @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/l4i9qgFXY0 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 12, 2025

Per Adidas, the Adidas Climacool Laced is “inspired by the sensation of transformative structures, these shoes adjust and conform to your environment. With a lightweight, multidimensional lattice configuration, they're built for airflow and movement. A foot-hugging design provides a 360 degree airflow for all-day comfort.”

The shoes are the latest in Adidas recent use of TPU molded technology for their signature models, including Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE 1 and the upcoming Harden Vol. 10 for James Harden. Not only is the Adidas Climacool Laced but for performance, but they're also a great sneaker for recovery days, something NFL players know all too well. We wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Wilson managed to wear a cleated version of these in-game for the Jets.

The Adidas Climacool Laced is now available on Adidas platforms and select Adidas retailers for a standard retail tag of $160. The shoes are currently offered in two colorways and stocked with ample sizing, so don't miss out on your chance to own this pair!