The Phoenix Suns are going to look a little different next season, and it all starts this offseason, whether it's in the front office or with the players on the team. First, the Suns will be looking for a new head coach after firing Mike Budenholzer at the end of the season, and they'll also be looking for an executive.

Owner Mat Ishbia wants someone with experience when making a decision on the next executive, and he has Bob Myers on his list. Myers is well-respected around the league and was a part of the Golden State Warriors' run that led them to four championships.

Though it would be a good hire for the Suns, it doesn't seem very likely for it to happen, according to The Stein Line.

“Chances are it would take a truly special opportunity to lure Myers back to full-fledged NBA chaos … especially when you also factor in that he's realistically not going to be part of four more championships at his next stop,” The Stein Line wrote. “The depths of the Suns' challenges, trapped as they are in the luxury tax second apron and with Houston controlling Phoenix's first-round pick in June as well as both in 2027 and 2029, should slam home that special is not the word that comes to mind.

“One factor that does work in their favor: Phoenix isn't far from Myers' home base in Los Angeles.”

The Suns aren't the only team looking to use Myers' services, as the Atlanta Hawks are looking for an exec as well, after recently firing Landry Fields as their general manager.

“Myers' name has been mentioned as a potential target in Atlanta, too, and he has already worked closely with Saleh when both were with the Warriors … though it is hard in the extreme to picture the former Golden State shot-caller moving that far away from the West Coast,” The Stein Line wrote.

Though Myers may have suitors, it seems like he's content with working with ESPN and keeping his lucrative consulting role with the NFL's Washington Commanders for the time being.