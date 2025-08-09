The New York Giants started their 2025 preseason with a 34-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills, blending veteran leadership with promising rookie performances, most notably from edge rusher Abdul Carter and quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The win not only gave fans an early glimpse of the team's potential but also saw Carter make a bold three-word declaration.

“W Dubs only,” Carter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Carter, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, showcased his pass-rushing prowess in limited action. Despite playing only six snaps, Carter generated pressure on all three of his pass-rush attempts, including two pressures against the Bills' four-time Pro Bowler left tackle Dion Dawkins.

His suddenness, power, and technique stood out, with Giants GM Joe Schoen and many praising his ability to impact the game immediately. Carter’s efficiency in those snaps suggested a promising future as a dominant force on the Giants' defensive line.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, the 25th overall pick, took over after starter Russell Wilson’s initial drive. Dart completed 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, showcasing an efficient and confident performance that included a sharp 29-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Article Continues Below

Dart added 24 rushing yards on six carries, with a highlight coming on a 19-yard scramble. Giants head coach Brian Daboll commended his calmness and aggressiveness in the pocket, stressing his potential to become an important part of the Giants' future.

Veteran Russell Wilson also made his Giants debut, starting the game with an efficient 6-for-7 drive that set up a 53-yard field goal by Graham Gano. Gano, demonstrating his value, kicked three field goals over 50 yards, including a 51-yarder that banked in off the right upright.

Defensively, rookie linebacker Trace Ford contributed with a crucial fumble recovery following a botched Bills punt, helping the Giants maintain control in the second half despite a late Bills comeback attempt. The Giants’ defense showed signs of growth, bolstered by Carter’s immediate impact and the solid, penalty-free play of fifth-round rookie Marcus Mbow.

Brian Daboll’s trip back to Buffalo gave the game a personal and emotional touch. After four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator, Daboll received a warm reception before leading the Giants to their preseason win.

The team now turns to joint practices and an upcoming preseason game against the New York Jets on August 16.