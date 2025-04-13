The Phoenix Suns have had a rocky marriage with head coach Mike Budenholzer. That marriage may be headed toward divorce. A new rumor says the Suns may be parting ways with the coach after this year, per The Stein Line Substack account.

If that rumor comes true, it means the Suns would be firing the coach after just one season. Phoenix has struggled this season, with a disappointing 36-45 record.

Budenholzer is not used to this kind of consternation. He led the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals in 2015, before going to Milwaukee and winning a NBA championship with the Bucks.

Those years seem light years away, as Budenholzer and the Suns are trying to fight off Portland for 11th in the Western Conference.

“If Mike Budenholzer is indeed dismissed, he'd be the second consecutive Suns coach to be fired after Year 1 on a five-year contract,” The Stein Line said.

There is growing speculation that the coach is out. Bleacher Report is also reporting that the scuttlebutt around the NBA is that Phoenix will be looking for a new coach for next year.

The Suns close the season Sunday with a game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are not glowing in the desert

Things haven't been sunny in Phoenix. Suns star forward Kevin Durant is rumored to be frustrated with how the club is run. Durant is possibly on his way out the door this offseason.

The club started out the year very well. Phoenix was 8-1 to start the year, but things then started to fall apart. Away from home, the hapless Suns have gone just 12-28 this campaign. The club has also lost eight of their last 10 games.

Several members of the team have come to Budenholzer's defense in recent days, including Suns guard Grayson Allen. Allen played for the coach in Milwaukee. That support seems to be too little, too late for the embattled coach.

Phoenix and Sacramento play Sunday at 3:30 ET. Suns fans hope that next season goes much more smoothly in the desert, no matter who is in charge.