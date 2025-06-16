The Phoenix Suns are taking center stage this offseason as they try to reshape their entire roster and trade away both Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns are in a difficult situation because they want to fix this roster with Durant and Booker and trade Beal. Still, they don't have the flexibility for that due to Beal's no-trade clause and the fact that Beal's overall play has suffered, making his trade market almost non-existent.

Beal was on the Suns' block in February before the trade deadline, but few teams were willing to take on Beal's massive contract. Stein Line's Jake Fischer said that almost no trade market exists due to the enormous amount of money remaining and that Beal has shown little interest in waiving his no-trade clause.

“Atlanta and Washington were the only two we heard — and seemingly even less appetite for Beal to waive his no-trade clause,” Fischer explained. “That landscape is no more encouraging for Phoenix four-plus months later. It's a reality that has left the Suns resigned to the idea that trading Durant is their only means to dramatically reshape their roster around Booker without sinking further in the Western Conference abyss.”

The biggest issue with Durant is that he's 36, but he is still one of the best scorers in the NBA and can still help most teams win. The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat are the preferred destinations where Durant would want to be traded. In return, the Suns would like a significant haul of players and picks.

Beal's contract makes his future much more uncertain regarding what options the Suns can utilize. Despite the small trade market, Beal will be shopped around. However, if the Suns don't find an offer they like, then two other options open up.

Phoenix is considering a buyout despite the hefty price tag. Beal would also have to agree to the number, which remains questionable due to the expected pay cut that would come with it. The motivation would have to be there for Beal to want a fresh start and not mind the pay cut.

The final option is keeping him. The Stein Line reported that various candidates considered during the Suns' recent coaching search were asked how they would try to get the best out of Beal if he remained in Phoenix.

Phoenix has many issues with the Bradley Beal situation, but with a Kevin Durant deal in sight, they need to get creative about fixing their roster.