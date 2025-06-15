Kevin Durant has been active on the trade rumor mill as the Phoenix Suns look to retool their roster moving forward. According to ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, they might have their avenues.

Charania reported on Saturday that Durant's list of teams he prefers to go to include the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.

“The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant's preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term,” Charania wrote.

“Durant is on an expiring $54.7 million deal for 2025-26, and the Suns have made clear to six-to-eight seriously interested teams that they will make the best deal for the franchise – even outside of his preferred list of Miami, San Antonio and Houston.”

What lies ahead for Kevin Durant, Suns this offseason

Kevin Durant has represented the Suns since the middle of the 2022-23 season, taking them to the playoffs twice. However, their 2024-25 campaign ended in disappointment as they failed to make the postseason with a 36-46 record.

Throughout his time with the Suns, he averaged 26.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game after 145 total appearances. He had shooting splits of 52.7% from the field, including 42.7% from beyond the arc, and 84.7% from the free-throw line.

Durant has shown he can still play at an elite level at age 36. However, the Suns' inability to improve their depth to surround Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal have resulted in underwhelming endings for the franchise.

The Heat would benefit from adding Durant on offense, having a top scorer to address their offensive struggles. San Antonio would raise their ceiling as they would form a star trio of Durant, Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox. As for the Rockets, they would have a dependable scorer to elevate their offense. They especially struggled in that area during their first-round series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

There are many roads that the Suns can take to address their roster needs this offseason. It may end up with them moving on from one of the best scorers in NBA history. However, it's a decision they might have to make to start a new era of Phoenix basketball.