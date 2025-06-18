The Phoenix Suns are still searching for the perfect trade offer for Kevin Durant, as teams are lining up to acquire the star. Though Durant listed some teams that may be interested in him, the Suns are still doing their due diligence and trying to find the best offer that they like.

It doesn't seem like the Suns would just make a move to make one, especially if none of the offers were enticing, and ESPN's Brian Windhorst went out on a limb saying they could keep Durant.

“I would not rule out the Suns not being able to get a trade they like and having to make a decision — like, do we not trade him at all,” Windhorst said on ESPN Cleveland.

Windhorst noted that there may not be alignment between the Suns, Durant, and other suitors, and the team may ultimately keep him on the team. With all the trade noise surrounding Durant, it doesn't seem like that could be an option, and the best thing to do is just keep waiting throughout the offseason to see who ends up sweetening their offer. At the same time, the Suns don't have any leverage, so a team isn't just going to keep adding assets.

Suns have no leverage in Kevin Durant trade talks

The Suns want the best offer they can get for Durant, but it may not be that easy for them, according to Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

“The Suns have ‘no leverage' in part because of Durant's age and because he wants to start fresh elsewhere, league sources say. The idea of Kevin Durant returning to a team that entertained deals for him before the 2025 trade deadline isn’t a pleasant one,” Rankin wrote.

The three teams that Durant prefers to be traded to are the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs. All three of these teams could put together enticing offers for Durant, but there are also some other teams outside of his list that have put in offers. The Minnesota Timberwolves are one of the teams that are trying to trade for Durant, but there have been rumors that he doesn't want to go there. Nonetheless, if the Suns like what they're offering, he may not have a choice.

A few days ago, it felt like a trade could get done sooner rather than later, but this may be something that gets dragged out.