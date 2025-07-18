NBA legend Dwyane Wade understands why Damian Lillard returned to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard is signing a three-year, $42 million deal to reunite with the Trail Blazers. He returns to the franchise that drafted him to the NBA, following a two-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wade played most of his career with the Miami Heat, initially playing from 2003 to 2016. He departed in 2016 following contract disputes as he signed with the Chicago Bulls before going to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Following a midseason trade in 2018, he came back to the Heat as he played there until his retirement in 2019.

Wade reacted to Lillard's news via social media on Thursday. He was happy to see the star guard go back to his first NBA team, stating the team got it correct with the move.

“Dame Dolla back where he should be! @trailblazers got it right 👏🏾,” Wade said.

What's next for Trail Blazers after landing Damian Lillard

Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard understood the importance of loyalty. They showed with their willingness to stay with one team for most of their careers.

For Lillard, his first journey with the Trail Blazers was strong. He dominated with the squad from 2012 to 2023, earning multiple All-Star selections while landing on several All-NBA teams.

Lillard had three postseasons that saw him get past the first round, all with the Trail Blazers. The best was in 2019, leading them to their first Western Conference Finals since 2000 before losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Portland couldn't make a deeper run due to superior teams in the West and not having the best supporting casts around Lillard. As a result, he asked out in 2023 as they sent him to the Bucks.

Now that he's back with the Trail Blazers, Lillard returns to the first place he called home. He will enjoy his rehab throughout the 2025-26 campaign as he looks forward to the team's improving talent, having gone 36-46 last season.

