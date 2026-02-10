The Houston Rockets haven't been playing a very inspiring brand of basketball as of late. Their lack of a reliable floor general to organize the offense seems to be costing them, and their inactivity during the trade deadline did not help matters whatsoever. And amid the Rockets' turbulence in recent weeks, many have been trying to diagnose what's been going wrong in Houston.

NBA insider Zach Lowe pointed out that Kevin Durant's body language, at times, hasn't helped the team. Lowe pointed to Durant's “sulkiness” and how his frustrations on the court are very palpable as seen in his reactions to poor entry passes from his teammates. He then added that the Rockets star's body language has the tendency to “intimidate” younger players, of which Houston has many.

Durant, however, thinks as though this is overblown and that Lowe is simply an “outsider” who's trying to “disrupt” the harmony in the Rockets locker room.

“Here we go rockets fans, outsiders tryna disrupt…” Durant wrote on his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

As is the case with these sorts of things, the truth almost always lies somewhere in the middle. Durant's reactions may intimidate some of his teammates, but the Rockets star simply wants his team to be better with each passing game.

Rockets continue to solve their point guard woes

As much as the Rockets would want to hand over the keys to Reed Sheppard, his shortcomings on defense has kept him on a bench role, with head coach Ime Udoka being hesitant to give him a role larger than that.

Amen Thompson was drafted as a point guard, but his lack of floor-spacing capabilities makes it difficult for him to run the offense. The Rockets are trying to solve this by utilizing a point guard by committee approach, which can lead to some night to night inconsistencies.