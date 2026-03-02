If you thought Islam Makhachev’s next title defense was a foregone conclusion against rising contender Ian Machado Garry, think again. According to a bombshell tease from the champ’s high-profile manager, Ali Abdelaziz, the UFC has completely pivoted, setting the stage for what he describes as “one of the biggest fights” the promotion can currently make.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Abdelaziz dropped a cryptic message that got the MMA community talking: “This is, I can tell you, the UFC working on a big fight Islam Makhachev and ian name is not involved. Much bigger. One of the biggest fight in the UFC right now they can make. Stay tuned.”

So, if it’s not the surging Irishman, who is stepping into the Octagon with the undisputed 170-pound king? Let the speculation begin.

The obvious, and perhaps most tantalizing, option is the showdown with the No. 3 contender at 170 pounds, the undefeated Ecuadorian Michael Morales. Morales is widely considered the true number-one contender at welterweight, riding a dominant 7-fight UFC winning streak (19 in a row overall) and possessing the knockout pedigree that many believe is the ultimate foil to Makhachev’s Dagestani dominance.

But what if “biggest fight” implies something even grander?

Could the UFC be looking to book a superfight? The rumors of a clash with a returning Conor McGregor are never truly dead, despite the Irishman's prolonged absence and recent focus on other ventures. A matchup against “The Notorious” would take the Paramount+ partnership to new heights

Another wild possibility? A champion versus former champion bout. With rumors that Makhachev's camp wants to take on the former king of the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman, who's been campaigning for his shot to reclaim the throne after getting back into the win column, beating Joaquin Buckley his last time out.

Whatever the UFC brass has cooking behind closed doors, Abdelaziz’s statement has successfully hijacked the news cycle. The prospect of an opponent “much bigger” than Garry leaves fans salivating.